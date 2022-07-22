Tri-State’s LGBTQ+ leaders react to Senate considering marriage equality bill

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would codify same-sex and interracial marriage into law.

House Resolution 8404 was voted through the House of Representatives on Tuesday with a vote of 267-157.

On Thursday, 14 News spoke with one married couple that is worried that the bill may not pass through the Senate.

Yvon Lauren and Barbara Snyder got married last year after dating for decades.

“The commitment that we’ve had to each other for almost 40 years is really no different from the commitment that heterosexual couples have had for forever,” Snyder said. “But those couples didn’t have to go to the Supreme Court to get the right to have that marriage legally recognized.”

Now, Lauren is president of Warrick County Pride.

She said after a lifetime of activism, the recent overturn of Roe v Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion, makes her worry that her right to be married to another woman could be overturned as well.

“We need to come together on those basic rights,” Lauren said.

“And when a Supreme Court justice can have a sort of a veiled threat that this was just the beginning, that is really scary,” said Snyder.

Snyder was referencing Justice Clarence Thomas, who said in his concurring remarks Dobbs v Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade, “For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell are the Supreme Court cases that guaranteed the right to contraceptives, interracial marriage and same-sex marriage, respectively.

Still, prior to those remarks, Thomas had said their ruling should have no effect on those cases.

Congressional Democrats still pushed to have a vote on H.R. 8404

On Tuesday, it was voted through the House of Representatives.

“I was thrilled,” said Lauren. “Because we need to keep the rights we fought so hard for.”

That bill still had 157 votes against it, including the Tri-State’s own Larry Bucshon.

When 14 News requested an interview with Bucshon, someone from his office provided a statement:

“Based on Supreme Court decisions Obergefell v. Hodges and Loving v. Virginia the issues of concern in this bill, H.R. 8404, have been clearly decided. In the decision Dobbs v. Jackson the majority opinion unequivocally made clear the decision applies only to abortion and does not reflect the court’s view on any other issue. The bill brought forward by Democrats yesterday is unnecessary, divisive, and disingenuous. The bill is also an attempt to delegitimize the Supreme Court, a separate and coequal branch of the U.S. federal government, by implying Congressional action is necessary to codify their decisions. In an election year when Democrats should be focused on inflation, fuel prices, illegal immigration, and crime (issues important to the majority of the American people), they are bringing political messaging bills to the floor of the House in a desperate attempt to save their political skins. It is a dereliction of duty and the American people will take notice.”

Lauren and Snyder said they were “very disappointed” with their congressman’s response.

They explained that the risk that their marriage could be legally illegitimate leaves many couples at risk of further discrimination.

“I remember having friends have their spouses die,” said Lauren. “They couldn’t go in and see them because the family didn’t approve of the relationship.”

The bill has made its way to the Senate.

None of the Tri-State’s senators have stated how they’ll vote on H.R. 8404.

