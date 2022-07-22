Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Read Evansville holds walking tour at Evansville African American Museum

Read Evansville holds walking tour at Evansville African American Museum
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some students are taking a dip in the pool, scrolling on social media, or playing video games, others are choosing to spend their summer in the Museum.

Read Evansville held a walking tour event at the Evansville African American museum for youth groups in the area.

”These are some of the things that you can look to right around in right around your community to say, ‘Hey this is happening right here,’ and I can contribute to that and I hope that’s the message,” said Charles Sutton, a tour guide with the project.

Read Evansville is a group that gives free books to kids in the area.

Students are currently reading “Clean Get Away” by Nic Stone - and they’re viewing historical markers near Lincoln Avenue to connect the book with tangible experiences.

“It’s really important that you know that you have someplace in history,” said 17-year-old walking history tour attendee, Jordan Barksdale.

Sutton says most African American history isn’t taught in schools, so reading about it in your personal time can make a difference.

“That’s important, particularly for African Americans, we learn a lot from our literature,” said Sutton.

For those who took the tour, different things stood out to them.

“It’s just weird how we were like separated because of our skin color and stuff, but now we’re like all together and I like that,” said 16-year-old Alaya Burton, who participated in the walking tour.

“Knowing that we all didn’t use to be able to do the same things,” said 10-year-old Oliver Conley, who attended the event.

Read Evansville has given more than 18,000 free books to students since 2020

“You never know the little bit of their history walk or what they’re learning today is going to spark something inside of them,” said Read Evansville co-chair, Patricia Weinzapfel.

Read Evansville’s next youth book event will be in October.

Click here for more information on their next meeting.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Crews called to wreck on Zion Road in Henderson County.
Update: Driver killed in Henderson crash, coroner releases name
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
gavel
Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100k from former employer
Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching victim

Latest News

Dawson Springs Annual Barbecue marks 1st major event since December storms
Dawson Springs Annual Barbecue marks 1st major event since December storms
Earlington Elementary set to close after 2022-2023 school year
Earlington Elementary set to close after 2022-2023 school year
Earlington Elementary set to close after 2022-2023 school year
Earlington Elementary set to close after 2022-2023 school year
Read Evansville holds walking tour at Evansville African American Museum
Read Evansville holds walking tour at Evansville African American Museum