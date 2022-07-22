Read Evansville holds walking tour at Evansville African American Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some students are taking a dip in the pool, scrolling on social media, or playing video games, others are choosing to spend their summer in the Museum.

Read Evansville held a walking tour event at the Evansville African American museum for youth groups in the area.

”These are some of the things that you can look to right around in right around your community to say, ‘Hey this is happening right here,’ and I can contribute to that and I hope that’s the message,” said Charles Sutton, a tour guide with the project.

Read Evansville is a group that gives free books to kids in the area.

Students are currently reading “Clean Get Away” by Nic Stone - and they’re viewing historical markers near Lincoln Avenue to connect the book with tangible experiences.

“It’s really important that you know that you have someplace in history,” said 17-year-old walking history tour attendee, Jordan Barksdale.

Sutton says most African American history isn’t taught in schools, so reading about it in your personal time can make a difference.

“That’s important, particularly for African Americans, we learn a lot from our literature,” said Sutton.

For those who took the tour, different things stood out to them.

“It’s just weird how we were like separated because of our skin color and stuff, but now we’re like all together and I like that,” said 16-year-old Alaya Burton, who participated in the walking tour.

“Knowing that we all didn’t use to be able to do the same things,” said 10-year-old Oliver Conley, who attended the event.

Read Evansville has given more than 18,000 free books to students since 2020

“You never know the little bit of their history walk or what they’re learning today is going to spark something inside of them,” said Read Evansville co-chair, Patricia Weinzapfel.

Read Evansville’s next youth book event will be in October.

Click here for more information on their next meeting.

