Police looking for Henderson robbery suspect
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Officers say it happened just after midnight at Vinny’s Food Mart on Madison Street.

Police say a man pointed a gun at the cashier and said he’d shoot if they didn’t hand over money.

Officers say he got away with everything in the register.

Authorities searched the area but weren’t able to find him.

They say he was wearing all black clothes and a white hat.

Call the Henderson police if you have any information.

