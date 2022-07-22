Owensboro Fire Department reeling from non-emergency call surge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - No one ever wants to have to call 911, but when you have to, it’s usually for an emergency situation.

Recently in Owensboro, that hasn’t always been the case, and it’s hurting first responders.

“A lot of runs, a lot of lost sleep, and a lot of frustration that we can’t get this under control.”

Sleepless nights, general fatigue, and frustration. The Owensboro Fire Department says they’re dealing with a surge of non-emergency calls, but as Chief Howard explains, they don’t know it’s not serious until they get there.

“There’s no 100% perfect way to be able to vet calls just over the phone. You really do need someone to have patient contact ability to do that,” said Fire Chief Howard.

The domino effect rattles down the chain to his nearly 100 firefighters. The morale loss is felt all the way back up through the chain of command.

“[What I’m] seeing mainly is a lot of fatigue, impacted morale, in how the guys and gals feel about their job,” said Howard.

Firefighters that have been with the department for years have never seen it this bad.

“After several years of sleepless nights, it gets to be a pretty significant toll on everybody and drags morale down,” said Lieutenant Andrew Behl, who first joined the department in 2011.

Non-emergency calls are tying up needed resources.

“When you’re going on some of these non-emergent calls, we really need to be available for the actual emergency calls. The cardiac arrests, respiratory arrests, severe car accidents,” said Behl.

The reason most get into the trade is to help others. They still want to do that, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to provide care to those who need it most.

“The whole point of anyone who goes into this is to want to help people, and we still want to help people,” said Behl. ”But, the frustration for us is coming in because we’re tied up on a call that someone basically needs a ride to urgent care.”

The recommendation is to be thorough. When talking to a member of dispatch, give as much information as possible.

The information given is used to determine what resources they deploy.

“Make sure when you call you express exactly what is going on so the dispatchers can determine how critical that call is so the appropriate resources are being sent out to those calls,” said Howard.

The Owensboro Fire Department encourages everyone to feel comfortable dialing 911. Chief Howard stresses that increased information could aid in the surge, and could possibly save lives.

