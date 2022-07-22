Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Child trapped during fire in Evansville

400 block of East Michigan Street fire
400 block of East Michigan Street fire(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A child was rushed to the hospital from a fire scene in Evansville.

Fire officials say the call came in at 9:45 a.m. Friday from the 400 block of E. Michigan.

They say Evansville Police arrived first and confirmed there was a working fire.

They say one child was trapped on the second floor, and people were screaming.

Officials say fire crews made their way in, and handed the child out of the window.

The child was taken directly to the hospital. Fire officials did not have the child’s condition.

Officials say the damage to the home was contained to interior.

We have a crew in the area. Evansville police have roads blocked off, and they are not allowing any cars through.

Here is our interview with Evansville Firefighters:

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching victim
Cows in Richland, IN
State Board of Animal Health: Cows are in good health after complaints in Spencer Co.
7/20 Neighborhood Watch
Restaurant owner warning others about fake money
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’

Latest News

Chief Larson discusses E. Michigan Fire
Chief Larson discusses E. Michigan Fire
gavel
Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100k from former employer
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
Police looking for Henderson robbery suspect