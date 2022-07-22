Child trapped during fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A child was rushed to the hospital from a fire scene in Evansville.

Fire officials say the call came in at 9:45 a.m. Friday from the 400 block of E. Michigan.

They say Evansville Police arrived first and confirmed there was a working fire.

They say one child was trapped on the second floor, and people were screaming.

Officials say fire crews made their way in, and handed the child out of the window.

The child was taken directly to the hospital. Fire officials did not have the child’s condition.

Officials say the damage to the home was contained to interior.

We have a crew in the area. Evansville police have roads blocked off, and they are not allowing any cars through.

Here is our interview with Evansville Firefighters:

