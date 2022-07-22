Birthday Club
Highlights: Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic - Day 4

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highlights from Thursday’s Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic.

It was played indoors after Wednesday’s matches were postponed due to extreme heat.

“A lot of us train in the heat, so we’re used to it, but it’s obviously really nice to have that heat rule to watch out for us,” said Ashlyn Krueger, a first-year professional from Texas. “Stretching’s super important for me, icing, doing everything to keep myself ready for the next day. It’s a process. I’m still looking for my first [International Tennis Federation] title. I think everyone’s a little different and a little unique, but they’re all good players and you have to be ready each match.”

Play continues Friday with singles and doubles tennis matches happening all morning and afternoon.

