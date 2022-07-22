Birthday Club
Henderson man cuts hair after 20 years for good cause

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Henderson is cutting his hair for the first time in nearly two decades.

James Floyd will be cutting his long dreads after nearly 20 years to raise money for Riverview School.

The Henderson school is a preschool for children with special needs.

After many years of maintaining his long hair, Floyd says he is ready to let go of some of it.

“Every time I went back, I said I wasn’t going back,” Floyd says. “I’ve been going for 20 years, so it endures.”

According to a Riverview brochure, those who are looking to donate can:

  • Chose a calendar day at $100: Select a day in memory of or in honor of a person or group (this fundraiser is year-round)
  • Burgoo - 2nd Saturday in March
  • Burgoo Kettle Sponsorships at $250
  • Pancakes with Santa - 1st Saturday in December
  • Gift Cards - Scripts Gift Cards sold all year - www.shopwithscrip.com

Ongoing Donations:

  • Pennies - Drop them off at Riverview School
  • Box Top, Campbell Soup labels, Sureway Stamps, Office supplies
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Paper products (paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, etc.)

For more details on how to donate or volunteer, you can call Riverview School at 270-827-3674.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

