Henderson man arrested in connection to several home burglaries

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is charged with burglary after police say he was involved in multiple residential burglaries that occurred in Owensboro.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, 53-year-old James Kanipe was connected to a series of burglaries with a combined value of over $16,000 in stolen property.

OPD says detectives along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating several burglaries in the area over the last two months.

According to a press release, police identified Kanipe as a suspect and arrested him on Monday.

At the time of his arrest, three warrants for failure to appear were also served on Kanipe.

He’s facing four counts of second-degree burglary.

