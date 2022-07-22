Birthday Club
Henderson man arrested in connection to several home burglaries
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is charged with burglary after police say he was involved in multiple residential burglaries that occurred in Owensboro.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, 53-year-old James Kanipe was connected to a series of burglaries with a combined value of over $16,000 in stolen property.

OPD says detectives along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating several burglaries in the area over the last two months.

According to a press release, police identified Kanipe as a suspect and arrested him on Monday.

At the time of his arrest, three warrants for failure to appear were also served on Kanipe.

He’s facing four counts of second-degree burglary.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

