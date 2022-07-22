Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Heat Returns

On Alert: Weekend Heat
14 First Alert 7/22
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny and hotter as winds veer to the south pushing temps into the mid-90s. The heat index will climb to (97-101) during the afternoon. Tonight, it will be mostly clear as lows temps drop into the lower 70s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am Saturday until 8pm Sunday. Saturday, sunny to mostly sunny and hotter as temps ascend into the upper 90s. The heat index will be range from 102-108 during peak heating. Saturday night, mostly clear and muggy as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with a 15% chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. High temps will remain in the upper 90s with a heat index near 105. Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday, mostly cloudy and not as hot as high temps drop into the mid to upper 80s. A frontal boundary will draw closer sparking a 50% chance of needed showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching victim
Cows in Richland, IN
State Board of Animal Health: Cows are in good health after complaints in Spencer Co.
7/20 Neighborhood Watch
Restaurant owner warning others about fake money
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’

Latest News

14 First Alert 7/22
14 First Alert 7/22
Alert Day WFIE.
Weekend Alert Days for dangerous heat
14 First Alert 7/21 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/21 at 10pm
7/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast