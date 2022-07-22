Heat Returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny and hotter as winds veer to the south pushing temps into the mid-90s. The heat index will climb to (97-101) during the afternoon. Tonight, it will be mostly clear as lows temps drop into the lower 70s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am Saturday until 8pm Sunday. Saturday, sunny to mostly sunny and hotter as temps ascend into the upper 90s. The heat index will be range from 102-108 during peak heating. Saturday night, mostly clear and muggy as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with a 15% chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. High temps will remain in the upper 90s with a heat index near 105. Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday, mostly cloudy and not as hot as high temps drop into the mid to upper 80s. A frontal boundary will draw closer sparking a 50% chance of needed showers and thunderstorms.

