Friday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Crews were called out to a wreck in Henderson County. It happened on Zion Road just after 3 a.m.
January 6 committee focuses on Trump’s actions during the attack as they heard testimony from close aides.
This comes as President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. He talked about his positive results in a video.
Tri-State schools are taking precautions in the event of an active shooter. Local law enforcement will perform a training simulation next week.
Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.
