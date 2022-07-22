Birthday Club
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest

Richard Barnes III
Richard Barnes III(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jordan Yaney and Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of selling drugs to a man who later died of an overdose, and now he’s in jail.

Richard Barnes III, is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Authorities say Zeke Biggs died in March of fentanyl intoxication.

Police say they used cell phone records that showed Barnes sold the drugs to Biggs.

Barnes was in court Friday.

Jordan Yaney spoke with Biggs’ family. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

