Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100k from former employer

gavel
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal authorities say 67-year-old LaDonna Livers, of Evansville, was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day after pleading guilty to felony wire fraud and filing false federal income tax returns.

According to court documents, from approximately March 2009 to November 2017, Livers worked as the office manager for an Evansville business.

As the office manager, she oversaw and conducted all financial operations for the business.

Authorities say Livers used her position to embezzle funds from her employer’s bank accounts.

Over the course of approximately five years, authorities say Livers stole $109,743.73.

They say she also didn’t report any of the income so her tax returns were false.

The FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Livers was also ordered to pay $109,743.73 to the victim and $24,315 to the Internal Revenue Service, as restitution.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

