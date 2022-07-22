Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville native Jeff Overton makes PGA Tour return after five-year hiatus

Evansville native Jeff Overton makes PGA Tour return after five-year hiatus
Evansville native Jeff Overton makes PGA Tour return after five-year hiatus
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE, Minn. (WFIE) - Evansville native Jeff Overton made his first PGA Tour start since February 2017 at the 3M Open this week in Minnesota.

He had back surgery five years ago, which led to complications that almost cost his future in golf.

In 2010, Overton made history after he joined Rickie Fowler as the first American players to make a Ryder Cup team despite having not won a PGA Tour event. He’s still on his journey to get his first Tour victory.

The 3M Open began Thursday and continues through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching victim
Cows in Richland, IN
State Board of Animal Health: Cows are in good health after complaints in Spencer Co.
7/20 Neighborhood Watch
Restaurant owner warning others about fake money
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run during the second inning of...
St. Louis Cardinals exploring options to make late-season push
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts prep for start of 2022 Training Camp
Deaconess Tennis Classic moved indoors due to high heat index
Deaconess Tennis Classic moved indoors due to high heat index
Deaconess Tennis Classic moved indoors due to high heat index
Deaconess Tennis Classic moved indoors due to high heat index