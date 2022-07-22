Evansville native Jeff Overton makes PGA Tour return after five-year hiatus

BLAINE, Minn. (WFIE) - Evansville native Jeff Overton made his first PGA Tour start since February 2017 at the 3M Open this week in Minnesota.

He had back surgery five years ago, which led to complications that almost cost his future in golf.

In 2010, Overton made history after he joined Rickie Fowler as the first American players to make a Ryder Cup team despite having not won a PGA Tour event. He’s still on his journey to get his first Tour victory.

The 3M Open began Thursday and continues through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.