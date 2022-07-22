Evansville chosen to host 2025 NCAA Great Lakes Regional Cross Country Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The NCAA announced host cities for their 2023-2025 NCAA Division I Cross Country Regional Championships. The Evansville Sports Corporation and University of Evansville were once again selected to co-host the 2025 Great Lakes Regional. The Championships will be held at Angel Mounds on November 14, 2025. This is the second time Evansville has been selected to host a Division I Regional Championship.

Evansville will be preceded by Madison, Wisconsin in 2023, and Cleveland, Ohio in 2024, making us the smallest host city in the region. This is now the sixth NCAA championship awarded to the Evansville Sports Corporation in the 2022-2026 NCAA bid cycle.

2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Midwest Region Cross Country Championships

2023, 2024 & 2025 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship

2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Great Lakes Region Cross Country Championships

2026 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Eric Marvin, President of the Evansville Sports Corporation is honored to be awarded another championship event. “2021 was our first year to host a Division I Cross Country Regional. Being selected to host another by the Division I Cross Country Committee affirms the success of our efforts and community support,” stated Marvin. “We look forward to working with the University of Evansville and Angel Mounds to once again showcase some of the best cross-country runners in the Midwest in 2025.”

“This announcement is huge for the City of Evansville and provides many positives for the UE cross country program,” added Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried, University of Evansville, Director of Athletics. “Angel Mounds has been recognized as one of the top cross country courses in the nation and being able to recruit student-athletes to a championship-caliber course is a major positive for our new Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brooks LeCompte. This opportunity would not have been possible without the work of former UE coach Don Walters. It is a testament to the time, effort and passion that he has for the sport of cross country.”

Courtesy: Evansville Sports Corporation

