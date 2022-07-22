Earlington Elementary set to close after 2022-2023 school year

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board approved a plan to merge South Hopkins Middle, Earlington Elementary and Southside Elementary.

When the plan was passed in February, the school board speculated that it would be at least two years before anything with the merger happened.

[PREVIOUS: Hopkins Co. School board approves merger]

Now, the school board sent out this letter to Earlington parents saying they will be permanently closing after the 2022-2023 school year, one year earlier than parents were initially told.

The board’s chair, Steven Faulk, says right now it was necessary to make this call as the school building is deteriorating and enrollment is quickly declining.

“We definitely understand the parents’ concerns, because it has been their school,” said Faulk. “It’s right there in their neighborhood and we understand that. It’s a hard decision, but with everything we’ve looked at, we feel like it’s a necessity at this time. We’re looking forward to going forward, and all of our students will have a school that they can be proud of.”

Superintendent Amy Smith says right now, she’s working on redistricting the Earlington students and assigning the staff to new locations.

Above all, she says she wants to keep the families informed.

“Change is uncomfortable and change is hard, but I will tell you Earlington is near and dear to my heart,” said Smith. “It’s my community. It’s where I live and it’s where I was raised. So I was a student at Earlington Elementary too, so I just want to say to all of them, a school is great, not because of the existing building. A school is great because of the people in that building.”

Next on the agenda for the school board is to work on plans for the renovation of Southside Elementary, but they say that could take several months.

