Authorities: One person flown to hospital after Henderson Co. wreck

Authorities: One person flown to hospital after Henderson Co. wreck
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called out to a wreck in Henderson County.

It happened on Zion Road about a half mile west of the Zion Baptist Church.

Dispatchers say crews were called out there a little after 3 Friday morning.

Authorities say one person was flown to the hospital.

We’re told this is the only car involved.

We’re also told the road is back open.

We’ll keep you updated.

