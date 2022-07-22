Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board says the completion of the new Hanson Elementary School building is still about six months away.

Officials say due to weather, the progress has been pushed back, but they say they hope to see it ready by the middle of the 2022-2023 school year.

Students in the current school are expected to transition to the new building once it’s complete.

Officials say the biggest addition to the project so far is the brick being added on the outside.

