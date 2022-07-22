Clint Black’s tour stopping in Evansville
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs” Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black.
They will be making a stop at The Victory Theatre on Dec. 17.
Tickets start at $42 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m.
They will be available at The Ford Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.
Clint and Lisa Experience pre-show packages will also be available online at Ticketmaster.com.
