Skip to content
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
News
Coronavirus
Deadly Storms 2021
Weather
Sports
Calendar
About Us
TV
River City Weekend
Home
Follow Us
Watch Live
14 News Now
Download 14 News Apps
Previous Newscasts
14 News Now at Noon
News
Editorial
Elections
Kentucky News
Politics
Cinema Chat
Illinois News
Indiana News
National
Special Coverage
Sunrise Shoutout
Sunrise School Spirit
Send Us Your Photos/Videos
Weather
SWAT Mosquito Forecast
SkyVision HD
Sign Up Your School/Business/Organization for our Closing System
Closings
Sign Up for Closings Access
Sports
Basketball
Viewer Photos & Videos
Scores
Health
Coronavirus
Peace of Mind
Traffic
Community
Covering Coronavirus
Cream of the Crop
Calendar
Anti Bullying
Tri-State Triumphs
Programming
14News Streaming Apps
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Gray DC Bureau
About Us
Jobs at 14 News
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Latest Newscasts
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Press Releases
5 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Blank story
Generic image of crash scene
(Gray)
By
Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Update: Driver killed in Henderson crash, coroner releases name
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching victim
Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100k from former employer
Latest News
Crews called to water rescue in Evansville
Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months
Police looking for Henderson robbery suspect
Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months