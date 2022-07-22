Authorities investigating garage fire, EFD says

Birthday Club
Evansville Fire Department.
Evansville Fire Department.(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a garage fire early Friday morning.

According to a press release, crews responded to the 1300 block of N Second Avenue around 1:40 a.m. for a possible fire after neighbors called 911.

EFD says when they arrived the garage was fully involved and the fire was starting to spread to a neighboring garage.

Officials say firefighters were able to put the fire out in around 25 minutes. Due to other buildings being in close proximity to the garage, four other structures had heat damage.

According to a press release, the Evansville Police Department was requested to file an arson report.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

