Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop in Evansville led officers to the discovery of over 850 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers say they watched a truck pull into Bally’s Casino’s main entrance off Riverside Drive.

They say they watched a man identified as 44-year-old Adam Corbett place a laundry basket and backpack into the bed of the truck before getting in on the passenger side.

Officers say they pulled the truck over after the driver failed to use his turn signal.

Officers say they got consent to search the truck from the driver, 38-year-old Nathan Pippin.

According to the affidavit, they found a large amount of meth in several different bags throughout the truck, including in the laundry basket and the backpack in the bed of the truck.

Officers say they also found digital scales and various pills.

In total, officers say they recovered over 850 grams of meth, which is a little more than 1.8 pounds.

Both Pippin and Corbett are facing dealing charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.