2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama

3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on Thursday.

Authorities said the two children who died were 3 years old and 3 months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said another woman was trapped inside of the home but was rescued.

