Wendell Foster hosts annual first responders barbecue event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A token of appreciation for first responders in Owensboro happened at Wendell Foster on Thursday.

The fourth annual first responders barbecue welcomed police, firefighters and EMS to the Wendell Foster grounds.

The event featured hot dogs, burgers and a shaved ice trailer.

The patients at Wendell Foster also got a treat when the Medivac team showed up in a dramatic fashion.

First responders love the annual event, which serves as a reminder of their hard work.

“It’s a great facility, great people, love what they do, and it’s always nice to get a little pat on the back, I think everybody likes that,” OPD Lieutenant Andrew Behl said. “They’re great, great company, great organization, and we’re glad to be a part of this today.”

The event ran from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. with first responders filtering in and out as time allowed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.