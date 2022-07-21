Weekend Alert Days for dangerous heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While it is still hot across the Tri-State today with highs in the low 90s in most locations, the cold front that brought us a few storms last night also brought a much-need break from the humidity. However, we are on alert for dangerous heat index values again this weekend.

Our temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s to near 70° under clear and calm conditions.

Friday will be sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values near 100°.

A flow of hot, southerly air paired with plenty of sunshine will push our temperatures in the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday with heat index values between 104 and 108°. We are on alert both days as the high heat and humidity will put us at an increased risk of heat illness. Take precautions to stay cool and hydrated this weekend.

Rain returns to the forecast Sunday evening as a weak cold front approaches the Tri-State. That weather system will then stall out over our region and slowly slide eastward, keeping scattered rain chances in the forecast Monday and Tuesday that may even linger into Wednesday and Thursday.

In total, we may see around two inches of rain next week, although the exact totals could vary widely across our region. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but we will continue to closely monitor this system in the coming days and will let you know if that changes.

The partly cloudy skies, scattered rain and a shift in our wind direction will also bring some relief from the weekend heat, dropping our high temperatures back into the upper 80s for most of next week.

