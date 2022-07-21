Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 7/21
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re expecting a few scorching hot days in the Tri-State. Doctors are giving tips to stay hydrated and stay safe as heat takes over the area.

The saga between the University of Evansville and Walter McCarty continues. A status conference will take place today after a settlement wasn’t reached at the end of June in the case.

Authorities say they’re investigating some cows in Spencer County. We’re told they appear to be malnourished but the owner doesn’t agree.

Travelers in the Tri-State may have a more difficult time getting where they want to go. This impacts not only vacationers but also local businesses.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville
Boonville man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K
Cows in Richland, IN
Investigation underway after complaints of underweight cows in Spencer Co.
EPD searching for theft suspect after incident at Camelot Jewelers
EPD searching for theft suspect after incident at Camelot Jewelers

Latest News

Blue Bridge in Owensboro.
Owensboro officials holding expungement clinic
The Indiana Statehouse.
Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions
First Responders BBQ happening at Owensboro park
Status conference set in McCarty v. UE case
Status conference set in McCarty v. UE case