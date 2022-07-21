Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Status conference set in McCarty v. UE case

Status conference set in McCarty v. UE case
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A status conference is scheduled for Thursday in the case of Walter McCarty versus the University of Evansville.

McCarty is suing the university over what he claims are unfulfilled contractual obligations.

The suit, filed in January, claims the university owes McCarty more than $75,000.

Thursday’s hearing comes after a settlement conference at the end of June.

Court records show a settlement was not reached.

At the beginning of 2020, UE fired McCarty.

The university said his firing was based on findings during an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations and violations of the university’s Title IX policy.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as the case continues.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville
Boonville man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K
Cows in Richland, IN
Investigation underway after complaints of underweight cows in Spencer Co.
EPD searching for theft suspect after incident at Camelot Jewelers
EPD searching for theft suspect after incident at Camelot Jewelers

Latest News

Blue Bridge in Owensboro.
Owensboro officials holding expungement clinic
The Indiana Statehouse.
Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions
First Responders BBQ happening at Owensboro park
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 7/21
Thursday Sunrise Headlines