Status conference set in McCarty v. UE case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A status conference is scheduled for Thursday in the case of Walter McCarty versus the University of Evansville.

McCarty is suing the university over what he claims are unfulfilled contractual obligations.

The suit, filed in January, claims the university owes McCarty more than $75,000.

Thursday’s hearing comes after a settlement conference at the end of June.

Court records show a settlement was not reached.

At the beginning of 2020, UE fired McCarty.

The university said his firing was based on findings during an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations and violations of the university’s Title IX policy.

