Princeton Police set to demonstrate active shooter simulation at high school

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - After the attack on the school in Uvalde, Texas, many schools across the Tri-State started taking precautions to be as prepared as possible in the event of an active shooter.

On Thursday, July 28, law enforcement in Gibson County will be performing a training simulation at Princeton Community High School, focusing most on demonstrating their police response.

Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw says the simulation will be based on what it’s like in the first five to ten minutes of an active shooting.

McGraw says after the events in Uvalde, one of his priorities for next week’s training is to show the school and community that the police response will be quick.

“We’re not going to stack on a door and wait,” said McGraw. “We’re going to get in the building right away. We teach solo response here. We don’t wait on a squad or ERT team or anything. Even if you can see your backup, you’re still going in the building right away.”

Several years ago, Lieutenant Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department was able to train students across the county on how to use ALICE.

This method gives students options to climb out windows, barricade doors, and even interrupt the attacker’s ability to shoot accurately with distractions.

“Instead of just sitting in a classroom like we used to teach, hoping and praying for the best until police get there and resolve the situation, this teaches students that they have other options,” said Wood. “Teachers have other options to possibly get out of the classroom.”

Superintendent Eric Goggin says this simulation isn’t meant to worry anyone, but to stay prepared and protect the students.

“We certainly take appropriate steps to train and prepare our students and it’s important that we allow our community to understand that we take this serious,” said Goggin. “We want them to be safe, we want our students to be safe, and feel like they can come to school and be protected.”

To get a small glimpse into the active shooter training, tune in to 14 News on Thursday, July 26.

