Princeton Police and Fire now carrying cards to help communicate with nonverbal people

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A grant by the Autism Society of America is helping Princeton Police and fire crews communicate with people who may be nonverbal or have communication problems.

The money was used to buy communication boards for all police cars and fire trucks

They also received a training video on how to implement the communication board.

The Autism Society of Indiana hopes to provide communication boards for every law enforcement and first responder agency in the state of Indiana.

