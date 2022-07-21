Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Princeton Police and Fire now carrying cards to help communicate with nonverbal people

Autism Boards for police and fire vehicles
Autism Boards for police and fire vehicles(Princeton Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A grant by the Autism Society of America is helping Princeton Police and fire crews communicate with people who may be nonverbal or have communication problems.

The money was used to buy communication boards for all police cars and fire trucks

They also received a training video on how to implement the communication board.

The Autism Society of Indiana hopes to provide communication boards for every law enforcement and first responder agency in the state of Indiana.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville
Cows in Richland, IN
State Board of Animal Health: Cows are in good health after complaints in Spencer Co.
Boonville man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K
150 pounds of pot found during traffic stop
Authorities in Madisonville seize 150 pounds of pot

Latest News

Location of new Mr. B's in Owensboro
New Mr. B’s location opening in Owensboro
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Exit ramp closure planned from US 41 to Diamond Ave.
Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching victim