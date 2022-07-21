Birthday Club
Running until July 23
Posey County Fair back in full effect this week
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - The end of summer means more than heat waves and back-to-school countdowns for Posey County, as the fair is back in town.

The Posey County Fair includes free carnival rides, a kids zone, an exhibit building, food trucks and more.

Karter Greene, the 2022 Posey County Queen Court Duchess, served the fair last year through poster making. Now, Greene is on the Queen Court. She also showed her sheep at this year’s event.

“This year I showed a sheep which I’m really excited about. We already showed him and we’re auctioning him off on Friday morning and I’m super excited about that,” said Greene. “I love, I would definitely recommend people coming out and showing it’s really fun.”

The fair will end with a demolition derby in the main arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Gate admission is $7 per person. Children 10 years old and under get into the fair for free.

Click here for the Posey County fair details.

