OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An expungement clinic is happening Thursday in Owensboro.

You can find out from officials if you’re eligible, what steps must be taken and what costs are associated with expungement.

That’s happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at the H.L. Neblett Community Center.

That’s at West Fifth and Elm Street in Owensboro.

