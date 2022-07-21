Birthday Club
New Mr. B’s location opening in Owensboro

Location of new Mr. B's in Owensboro
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro realtor says he’s sold the building at 3030 Highland Pointe.

That’s off Highway 54 near Highway 231.

It used to be Maloney’s Pizza and Wings.

Jim Estes says it will now be Mr. B’s Pizza and Wings, and like the Evansville location, it will have a Club 18 attached.

He says they don’t have an opening date yet.

Mr. B’s started with their Henderson location, and also has restaurants in Bowling Green and Murray.

We’ve reached out to the owner to find out more.

