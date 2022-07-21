New Mr. B’s location opening in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro realtor says he’s sold the building at 3030 Highland Pointe.

That’s off Highway 54 near Highway 231.

It used to be Maloney’s Pizza and Wings.

Jim Estes says it will now be Mr. B’s Pizza and Wings, and like the Evansville location, it will have a Club 18 attached.

He says they don’t have an opening date yet.

Mr. B’s started with their Henderson location, and also has restaurants in Bowling Green and Murray.

We’ve reached out to the owner to find out more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.