Indianapolis Colts prep for start of 2022 Training Camp

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts(Associated Press)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indianapolis Colts officially kick off training camp next week.

The team’s first practice is open to the public at noon on Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind.

The final open practice will be Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Colts will be hosting special theme days highlighting various groups and fans, as well as providing fun activities for the whole family.

There is no charge to attend training camp, but guests are required to enter with a free ticket each day.

Click here to get a ticket on the Colts website.

