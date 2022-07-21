Funeral arrangements set for victim in Henderson motorcycle crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the Owensboro man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Henderson.

Visitation for 48-year-old Charles Harris will be on Saturday, July 23rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro. The funeral will start at 2 p.m. Family members say motorcycle enthusiasts are planning a “last ride” for him.

That wreck happened Friday morning near the intersection of Highway 425 and Old Corydon Road.

Officials say Harris died at the scene and his wife, Patricia, was taken to the hospital.

Police the other driver, 52-year-old Barry Harper, left the scene and was arrested four days later at a family member’s home in Robards.

He was arrested on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

