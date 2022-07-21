Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Fort Branch library breaks ground on new expansion project

Fort Branch library breaks ground on new expansion project
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Renovations are underway on the public library in Fort Branch.

Officials have raised close to $4 million already, but are in search of donors for the extra $800,000 needed to finish the project.

The plans include a new elevator, a conference meeting room and an outdoor courtyard.

”It’s a brand new pace where they can come and interact, but it’s going to help all of Gibson County,” said library Director Laura Happe. “It will be unlike anything they’ve had before. It will have study rooms, rooms where they can collaborate, rooms that they can use after hours, a kitchenette. It will just be different than what they are used to.”

Work is expected to wrap up by August 2023.

If you are interested in learning more, or donating towards the needed total, click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Barry Lee Harper
Henderson police arrest suspect in deadly motorcycle wreck
Danyell Moore.
Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at victim
150 pounds of pot found during traffic stop
Authorities in Madisonville seize 150 pounds of pot

Latest News

Burdette Park expects to see record numbers this year
Burdette Park expects to see record numbers this year
International Experience looking for families to host foreign exchange students
International Experience looking for families to host foreign exchange students
International Experience looking for families to host foreign exchange students
International Experience looking for families to host foreign exchange students
Fort Branch library breaks ground on new expansion project
Fort Branch library breaks ground on new expansion project