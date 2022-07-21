Fort Branch library breaks ground on new expansion project

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Renovations are underway on the public library in Fort Branch.

Officials have raised close to $4 million already, but are in search of donors for the extra $800,000 needed to finish the project.

The plans include a new elevator, a conference meeting room and an outdoor courtyard.

”It’s a brand new pace where they can come and interact, but it’s going to help all of Gibson County,” said library Director Laura Happe. “It will be unlike anything they’ve had before. It will have study rooms, rooms where they can collaborate, rooms that they can use after hours, a kitchenette. It will just be different than what they are used to.”

Work is expected to wrap up by August 2023.

If you are interested in learning more, or donating towards the needed total, click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.