First Responders BBQ happening at Owensboro park

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The fourth annual First Responders BBQ kicks off Thursday morning.

It’s happening at Wendell Foster’s Sensory Park.

The lunch was created to honor local first responders in Owensboro and Daviess County.

There will be a free lunch with snow cones, yard games and a complimentary car wash by Wendell Foster’s Aktion Club.

The event goes from 10:30 to 1 p.m.

