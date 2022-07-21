First Responders BBQ happening at Owensboro park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The fourth annual First Responders BBQ kicks off Thursday morning.

It’s happening at Wendell Foster’s Sensory Park.

The lunch was created to honor local first responders in Owensboro and Daviess County.

There will be a free lunch with snow cones, yard games and a complimentary car wash by Wendell Foster’s Aktion Club.

The event goes from 10:30 to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.