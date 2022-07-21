Birthday Club
Exit ramp closure planned from US 41 to Diamond Ave.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be closing down the northbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue.

That’s set to happen on Wednesday, July 27.

Officials say it’s closing for reconstruction work.

This is a part of a larger project to reconstruct the US 41 bridge over Pigeon Creek.

The entire exit ramp will be completely rebuilt during the closure.

Officials expect the work to last through mid-August, depending on the weather.

The official detour is US 41 to I-64 to State Road 65 to State Road 66.

