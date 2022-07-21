Deaconess Tennis Classic moved indoors due to high heat index

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in the 23 years of the event, matches were stopped in the Deaconess Tennis Classic due to extreme heat Wednesday.

Tournament Director Kim Poynter says in the past, they’ve gotten close to canceling, but never had to halt play because of a high heat advisory.

On Wednesday, an athlete was hospitalized due to heat-related symptoms following her match.

Tournament play stopped at noon, sticking to the United States Tennis Association’s heat safety regulations. With similar heat on the horizon for Thursday, organizers of the Tennis Classic have already made the decision to continue to play indoors at the Evansville Tennis Center.

