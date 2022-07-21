Casey White indicted on federal firearm charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned an indictment Thursday, charging 38-year0old Casey White, of Florence, Alabama, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on April 29, White escaped from jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

On May 9, authorities say White possessed five firearms in Evansville, including four handguns and an AR15 rifle.

They say White was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and due to his 2019 felony convictions for attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County, Alabama.

White is currently in the custody of Alabama authorities on other charges and will make his initial appearance in the Southern District of Indiana at a later date.

If convicted, the he faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count.

