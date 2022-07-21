Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Casey White indicted on federal firearm charges in Evansville

Casey White as he returned to to Lauderdale County, Alabama
Casey White as he returned to to Lauderdale County, Alabama
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned an indictment Thursday, charging 38-year0old Casey White, of Florence, Alabama, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on April 29, White escaped from jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

On May 9, authorities say White possessed five firearms in Evansville, including four handguns and an AR15 rifle.

They say White was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and due to his 2019 felony convictions for attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County, Alabama.

White is currently in the custody of Alabama authorities on other charges and will make his initial appearance in the Southern District of Indiana at a later date.

[Previous: Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White]

If convicted, the he faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville
State Board of Animal Health: Cows are in good health after complaints in Spencer Co.
Boonville man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K
150 pounds of pot found during traffic stop
Authorities in Madisonville seize 150 pounds of pot

Latest News

Location of new Mr. B's in Owensboro
New Mr. B’s location opening in Owensboro
Autism Boards for police and fire vehicles
Princeton Police and Fire now carrying cards to help communicate with nonverbal people
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Exit ramp closure planned from US 41 to Diamond Ave.