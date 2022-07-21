Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River

Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has happened again.

A vehicle parked on a sandbar in the Ohio River in Evansville is causing a buzz on social media.

This time, it’s a camper.

A handful of years ago, it was a pick up truck.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains a shipping channel in downtown Evansville, and their dredging helps keep the river open for barge traffic.

All that sediment gets pumped out of the channel and builds up, forming the sandbar.

Still, it’s an island, so it’s not an easy task to get a vehicle parked there.

We don’t know yet who put the camper out there.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville
Cows in Richland, IN
Investigation underway after complaints of underweight cows in Spencer Co.
Boonville man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K
150 pounds of pot found during traffic stop
Authorities in Madisonville seize 150 pounds of pot

Latest News

Autism Boards for police and fire vehicles
Princeton Police and Fire now carrying cards to help communicate with nonverbal people
Exit ramp closure planned from US 41 to Diamond Ave.
Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching victim
Vanderburgh Co. Commission taking applications from non-profits for $1 million in grants
Vanderburgh Co. Commission taking applications from non-profits for $1 million in grants