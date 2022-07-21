Birthday Club
Burdette Park expects to see record numbers this year

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many Tri-Staters are heading to the pool to beat the scorching temperatures.

Officials at Burdette Park expect a record number of patrons this year.

The Millers came to Burdette Pool all the way from Pike County on Wednesday.

“It’s very large, there’s a lot of play areas for kids and toddlers,” said Chantel Miller.

The Millers add to what Burdette officials are expecting to be a chart-topping year for the park.

“We’re on pace to do a record breaker again,” said Burdette Park assistant director Zachary Wathen. “We’re a weather-dependent business obviously and this heat wave has helped a lot.”

50,000 people have been to the pool so far this year, and that’s just where they can track patrons.

Officials estimate around 250,000 have visited the park as a whole.

“It’s not about the numbers really,” said Wathen. “The numbers, money, it’s all really great, but at the end of the day, the kids’ smiles, and the family functions that last for generations, that’s why we’re doing this.”

The pandemic taught people the importance of getting out in the fresh air and sunshine.

“We kept people cooped up for two years, parks were the only things you could somewhat enjoy,” said Wathen. “Though we didn’t have a lot of major events and we had to have strict protocols, nature was still here, the trails were still here.”

Wathen says they’ve added new slides and even more safety measures for this year, which have added to the buzz. He says they’ve got one of the biggest safety staff in the midwest.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

