Brief Heat Break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak cold front swept out the Excessive Heat Warning that yielded a few thunderstorms. Sunny and less humid as temps drop into the lower 90s behind a northwesterly wind. Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Friday, sunny and hot as winds turn out of the south pushing temps into the mid-90s. The heat index will climb to near 100 during the afternoon. Friday, mostly clear and muggy as lows drop into the mid-70s.

Additional heat advisories and or excessive heat warnings are expected this weekend as high temps remain elevated in the upper 90s under sunny skies. The heat index will be range from 103-110 during peak heating. There is a 10% chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm each day.

