Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on a sexual battery charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was interviewed by Vanderburgh County deputies about the alleged incident that happened back in March.

The victim told authorities it happened at 81-year-old Dale Bethe’s home in the 15000 block of Old State Road.

Officials were told that the victim talked Bethe into making a TikTok video at his house.

The victim said she felt like she was going to have a seizure before making the video and told Bethe.

The victim said they sat on Bethe’s lap and felt different when they woke up.

The affidavit states that the victim’s phone recorded the incident and showed Bethe inappropriately touching the victim.

On Wednesday, authorities interviewed Bethe.

They say he admitted to inappropriately touching and performing sexual acts on the victim.

Bethe was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

