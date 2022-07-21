Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching victim

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on a sexual battery charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was interviewed by Vanderburgh County deputies about the alleged incident that happened back in March.

The victim told authorities it happened at 81-year-old Dale Bethe’s home in the 15000 block of Old State Road.

Officials were told that the victim talked Bethe into making a TikTok video at his house.

The victim said she felt like she was going to have a seizure before making the video and told Bethe.

The victim said they sat on Bethe’s lap and felt different when they woke up.

The affidavit states that the victim’s phone recorded the incident and showed Bethe inappropriately touching the victim.

On Wednesday, authorities interviewed Bethe.

They say he admitted to inappropriately touching and performing sexual acts on the victim.

Bethe was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville
Boonville man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K
Cows in Richland, IN
Investigation underway after complaints of underweight cows in Spencer Co.
EPD searching for theft suspect after incident at Camelot Jewelers
EPD searching for theft suspect after incident at Camelot Jewelers

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Commission taking applications from non-profits for $1 million in grants
Vanderburgh Co. Commission taking applications from non-profits for $1 million in grants
Daviess Co. Fiscal Court offers to place Confederate Statue base near Panther Creek Battle Field
Daviess Co. Fiscal Court offers to place Confederate Statue base near Panther Creek Battle Field
Blue Bridge in Owensboro.
Owensboro officials holding expungement clinic
The Indiana Statehouse.
Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions