West Side Nut Club hosts Fall Festival Food Challenge

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some West Side Nut Clubbers have created the Fall Festival Food Challenge.

Multiple members looked over the “Munchie Map” and ranked all of their favorite Fall Fest foods. They then seeded each selection into a bracket, much like the NCAA Tournament. These members then started a poll on Twitter, so each round will be voted on and winners announced daily.

It may not surprise many who’s seeded at number one.

“Clearly Pronto Pup, which is what the West Side Nut Club and historic west Franklin Street is known for in the first full week of October,” 2022 Publicity Chairman Brian Woods said. “Clearly the front runner at this point in time.”

For those interested in participating in Munchie Madness, click here.

The first match is bean soup versus curly fries.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

