Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/20
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re on alert today for a heat advisory. It goes into effect at 10 a.m. We’ll have you need to know all throughout Sunrise.

What’s left of a building destroyed in a five-alarm fire is now gone. Greenville fire crews are cleaning up the area this morning.

The man accused of killing his grandmother in Evansville is set to appear in court today. Officials say it happened last month at the 85-year-old’s home on East Michigan Street.

If you bought a mega millions ticket, you’re not waking up a multi-millionaire this morning. But you may want to buy a ticket for Friday’s drawing! The jackpot jumped over $600 million!

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

