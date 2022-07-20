Washington, Ind. man sentenced for dealing meth, illegal possession of firearms

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Washington, Indiana man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in a drug dealing case.

Authorities tell us 26-year-old Matthew V. Palmer-Coy was pulled over for a traffic violation back in 2021.

A K9 officer detected narcotics and his vehicle was searched.

During the search, officers say they found a lockbox with a gun inside that had an altered serial number along with individually wrapped baggies of methamphetamine, clear glass pipes, unused plastic baggies, a digital scale, ammunition and a notebook that appeared to be a drug ledger.

We’re told Palmer-Coy was previously convicted of neglect and possession of methamphetamine in Daviess County, Indiana.

Palmer-Coy was sentenced Tuesday to 46 months in federal prison for illegal possession of firearms and dealing methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.