Warrick Co. 4-H Fair prepares for heat advisory

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County 4-H Fair is back in full swing and the staff is preparing for the heat.

Tuesday’s heat advisory puts many at risk for heat-related illness.

Organizers say fair staff and volunteers have resources available to help you stay safe including fans, water, and shade available throughout the fairgrounds.

One animal exhibitor says just as she keeps an eye out for her animals, visitors must also keep an eye out for themselves.

“Every couple hours I water and I make sure if I see an animals breathing hard I make sure that I give them more water and a lot of times I rinse twice a day and I make sure their cool and we have fans all day long too,” says Warrick Fair beef cattle exhibitor, Rosalind Kidwell. “If you think you’re getting really hot we have several air conditioned buildings the biggest one in the Alcoa building when you walk in. If you need to sit down, sit down, drink a lot of water, just making sure that you yourself are healthy and enjoy the fair.”

The fair runs through Saturday, July 23.

