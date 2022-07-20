Vanderburgh Co. Commission taking applications from non-profits for $1 million in grants

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners say $1 million in Non-profit ARPA Funds are available to help eligible non-profit organizations offset past and ongoing financial effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“As Commissioners, we recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous disruption and financial loss for community-based non-profit organizations,” said Vanderburgh County Commissioner, Ben Shoulders. “Despite the pandemic, their tremendous work continued – some in increasing loads – and under financial uncertainty. We are committed to stepping up as they are the ones needing assistance now.”

Organizations must have a 501(c)(3) tax exempted status and provide services in one of the following program areas: arts and culture, community development, education, health, human services; and civic endeavors offering youth development, recreation, or environmental improvements in Vanderburgh County.

“During the pandemic, many Vanderburgh County non-profits were called upon leaving them unable to continue normal revenue-raising activities,” stated Vanderburgh County Commissioner, Cheryl Musgrave. “This is an opportunity to financially assist them for their steadfast services.”

The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) is helping Vanderburgh County Commissioners in administering this grant program. Grant award determinations will be made by the Vanderburgh County Commissioners. Funding may be requested at various levels.

Program areas NOT considered for funding are as follows:

Religious organizations for religious purposes

Political parties or campaigns

Endowment creation or debt reduction

Operating costs not directly related to the program/project

Capital campaigns

Annual appeals or membership contributions

Travel requests for groups or individuals such as bands, sports teams, or classes

To prequalify for funding, non-profits are asked to fill out a Financial Need Assessment Survey.

The survey will close on Tuesday, August 30.

