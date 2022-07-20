Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Vanderburgh Co. Commission taking applications from non-profits for $1 million in grants

Civic Center in Evansville, IN
Civic Center in Evansville, IN(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners say $1 million in Non-profit ARPA Funds are available to help eligible non-profit organizations offset past and ongoing financial effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“As Commissioners, we recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous disruption and financial loss for community-based non-profit organizations,” said Vanderburgh County Commissioner, Ben Shoulders. “Despite the pandemic, their tremendous work continued – some in increasing loads – and under financial uncertainty. We are committed to stepping up as they are the ones needing assistance now.”

Organizations must have a 501(c)(3) tax exempted status and provide services in one of the following program areas: arts and culture, community development, education, health, human services; and civic endeavors offering youth development, recreation, or environmental improvements in Vanderburgh County.

“During the pandemic, many Vanderburgh County non-profits were called upon leaving them unable to continue normal revenue-raising activities,” stated Vanderburgh County Commissioner, Cheryl Musgrave. “This is an opportunity to financially assist them for their steadfast services.”

The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) is helping Vanderburgh County Commissioners in administering this grant program.  Grant award determinations will be made by the Vanderburgh County Commissioners. Funding may be requested at various levels.

Program areas NOT considered for funding are as follows:

  • Religious organizations for religious purposes
  • Political parties or campaigns
  • Endowment creation or debt reduction
  • Operating costs not directly related to the program/project
  • Capital campaigns
  • Annual appeals or membership contributions
  • Travel requests for groups or individuals such as bands, sports teams, or classes

To prequalify for funding, non-profits are asked to fill out a Financial Need Assessment Survey.

The survey will close on Tuesday, August 30.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting
Barry Lee Harper
Henderson police arrest suspect in deadly motorcycle wreck
Danyell Moore.
Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at victim
Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago
150 pounds of pot found during traffic stop
Authorities in Madisonville seize 150 pounds of pot

Latest News

Travelers in the Tri-State may have a more difficult time getting where they want to go.
Lingering effects of the pandemic lead to fewer Tri-State flights
Cows in Richland, IN
Investigation underway after complaints of underweight cows in Spencer Co.
Daviess Co. confederate statue base
Daviess Co. Fiscal Court offers to place Confederate Statue base near Panther Creek Battle Field
Ellis Park.
Ellis Park moves up start time due to forecasted extreme heat