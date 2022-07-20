Birthday Club
Two area students named 2022 McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Award Recipients

(Max Pixel/MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two area high school students received McDonald’s 2022 Agriculture Scholarships.

Kylie Bedel from Evansville and Braili Schipp from Ferdinand each received a $500 scholarship.

Officials say both students will attend Purdue University to study agriculture this fall.

Several area McDonald’s owners and operators partnered to honor the recipients.

Kylie Bedel.
Kylie Bedel.(McDonald's)
Braili Schipp.
Braili Schipp.(McDonald's)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

