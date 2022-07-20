Birthday Club
Tri-State pet owners struggle to find appointments amid vet shortage

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nationwide issue has made it’s way to the Tri-State, a shortage of veterinarians.

Dr. Mitsi Bennett who runs a mobile veterinary clinic said on Tuesday that vets often don’t have anyone to cover their shifts.

“When they have Sundays off, they have Sundays off, someone is probably able to cover them,” said Bennett. “Veterinarians have no one to cover them.”

She said the hours are demanding, and the stakes are high.

“Veterinarians already have a high suicide rate, we have low quality of life, and now it’s just getting worse,” said Bennett. “I haven’t exercised in three years. I haven’t been to a mall in three years. I haven’t had a vacation in nine years.”

Her clinic’s call range spans from Princeton, Indiana to Princeton, Kentucky, and she said she is constantly on the road or working on-site.

“We work a lot of hours,” Bennett said. “We have a lot of compassion, but fatigue is high and its just worse now.”

She said the hours are strenuous.

“I’m helping humane societies on my day off,” Bennett said. “So, the six days a week, 16-hour days we are doing right now to keep up with everything, then you’re no days off that week.”

Dr. Bennett continues to help, and while veterinarian numbers continue to fall, she said she hopes with a little bit of patience, understanding and love, veterinarians can get back to the job they love to do.

