Tri-State doctors urge people to take precautions in hot weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As this dangerous heat continues, doctors are recommending ways to stay safe.

Tri-State health care providers tell 14 News that people need to be extra careful.

This weather isn’t just going to pass quickly, the heat is going to be a factor for most of this week.

Deaconess Emergency Medicine Director, Dr. Gina Huhnke, says that can cause problems if you aren’t taking care of yourself constantly.

She says it can be easy to become dehydrated over the course of a few days if you aren’t taking in extra water and electrolytes.

Dr. Huhnke says the number one thing people can do to stay healthy is staying out of the heat.

For those who absolutely must be out in the heat, drink up, wear light clothing and stick to the shade as much as possible.

She also says to avoid being out during the hottest times of the day.

“High-intensity heat between [10 a.m. and 5 p.m.] is when it’s really the worst outside,” Dr. Huhnke said. “If you don’t have to go outside then, please don’t. If you have to go outside, then remember to hydrate a lot. Stay in the shade as much as you can. If you start to feel hot, go in. Don’t overexert yourself.”

She says you should keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion like fatigue or dizziness.

If you or someone else experiences those symptoms, you should get them to a cool place and get them some water.

If they don’t improve, you should see a doctor.

